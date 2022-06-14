Man wanted for stealing 69-year-old woman’s car from SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man accused of stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in southwest Houston.

On Tuesday, May 24, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 9000 block of Bissonnet.

The 69-year-old woman told officers an unknown man knocked on her apartment door and said he was looking for apartment 12. The woman said she told the man he had the wrong apartment and closed her door. A short while later, the woman said her neighbor informed her that someone was inside her vehicle, a white 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, attempting to steal it.

Officers said the woman and her neighbor went outside to confront the suspect and realized it was the same man who knocked on her apartment earlier. The woman then tried to force the man out, but he backed up the vehicle while both doors were open, hitting the woman and her neighbor, and causing them both to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, officers said.

On May 31, officers said the woman’s vehicle was located, unoccupied in Beaumont.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 30 to 39 years old wearing a white shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.