18-year-old shot, killed after suspect follows him from convenience store on Houston's south side, police say

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was shot and killed after he was followed by the suspect from a convenience store on Houston’s south side Saturday evening.

According to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, witnesses told police the victim was walking away from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Doolittle shortly before 10 p.m. when a suspect driving a black-colored sedan began following him.

As the suspect got closer, Lt. Izaguirre said he fired a gunshot at him.

The victim tried to run away while leaving a trail of blood from the area where he was shot until he collapsed on the ground at the intersection of Guadacanal and Doolittle, Lt. Izaguirre said.

HFD paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the 18-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

Officers at the scene retrieved surveillance video to investigate the shooting.

A description of the suspect is not available. It’s unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.