86º

LIVE

Local News

18-year-old shot, killed after suspect follows him from convenience store on Houston’s south side, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Shooting, Houston's south side
18-year-old shot, killed after suspect follows him from convenience store on Houston's south side, police say (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was shot and killed after he was followed by the suspect from a convenience store on Houston’s south side Saturday evening.

According to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, witnesses told police the victim was walking away from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Doolittle shortly before 10 p.m. when a suspect driving a black-colored sedan began following him.

As the suspect got closer, Lt. Izaguirre said he fired a gunshot at him.

The victim tried to run away while leaving a trail of blood from the area where he was shot until he collapsed on the ground at the intersection of Guadacanal and Doolittle, Lt. Izaguirre said.

HFD paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the 18-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

Officers at the scene retrieved surveillance video to investigate the shooting.

A description of the suspect is not available. It’s unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email