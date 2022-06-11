Community prepares to pay final respects to Collins family of 5

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people came out to pay their final respects to a beloved grandfather and his four grandchildren after they were murdered by an escaped convict.

The services began at the Houston Northwest Church on Friday night.

“This is an extremely emotionally draining, grueling day,” said Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers of Houston. “Now, it’s been a little over a week since we found out what happened.”

The victims were found dead at their Centerville ranch just over a week ago.

They were identified as Mark Collins, 66; Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11.

Kahan tells us the number of people at the visitation service was a direct reflection of what the victims meant to the community.

“This just shows how this family was so loved,” Kahan said.

The service lasted several hours. Close family friends said it was a chance to celebrate and remember those who were tragically killed.

Funeral services are expected to take place tomorrow.