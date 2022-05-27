Life without parole for man convicted in Spring couple’s murder

HOUSTON – Khari Kendrick has been sentenced to life without parole for his role in the death of Spring couple Bao and Jenny Lam four years ago, KPRC 2 has learned following a weeklong trial.

Khari Kendrick’s brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta are all charged with capital murder in the killings. Aakiel’s trial is set for October and Peralta’s trial will start in July.

Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, owned several Subway restaurants. The couple was found shot to death inside their home at 16150 Glorietta Turn in Spring in 2018. Prosecutors said officers discovered their bodies after the couple’s son called police when he couldn’t get in contact with them and went to their home and found what looked like a break-in.

Prosecutors said the accused killers had tied the couple’s hands and feet before their execution-style murders.

After, prosecutors said the men were seen on camera going in and out of the subdivision and into the couple’s home.

Prosecutors said a witness who lived in the same apartment complex with two of the suspects recognized the men from photos and called Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

