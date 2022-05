HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in a motel parking lot in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened on Gulf Freeway near Canniff Street before 4 a.m.

According to HPD, a fight broke out before the shooting.

Police said one of the victims died and the other victim is currently in the hospital.

A search is currently underway for the suspects involved.