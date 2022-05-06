Some surgeries on hold at VA Medical Center due to water safety concerns, possible contamination, hospital confirms

HOUSTON – “Out of an abundance of caution,” some surgeries at the Michael E. Debakey Houston VA Medical Center were postponed this week due to water safety concerns and possible contamination of surgical instruments,” a VA spokesperson told KPRC 2.

KPRC 2 reached out to the hospital after receiving several reports about the issue. Some patients complained they were not notified of the cancelation of scheduled surgeries until the night before it was to take place.

The hospital released the following statement:

“Houston VA routinely tests deionized water used to wash and disinfect instruments for some of our surgical procedures. Deionized water samples are collected and sent to a private contractor for out-of-state testing. This week one of the test results came back with a bacteria level that was higher than normal; one sample was out of the normal range while the others were fine. A new sample of the deionized water was sent for retesting and results are expected at any time. We suspect that a water sample tested from our surgical instrument cleaning area may have been contaminated due to a mailing issue.

Ad

“Out of an abundance of caution, some surgeries at the Houston VA were postponed this week. VA has very stringent cleaning and sterilization procedures involving instruments being cleaned in a high-heat sterilizer in addition to the deionized water disinfecting. Houston VA is doing all we can to confirm the safety of the deionized water and will take action on the water safety results as necessary. The safety and well-being of our Veterans is our top priority.

“Houston VA remains operational. Surgical procedures that utilize disposable instruments continue at the VA.”