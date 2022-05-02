Driver, passenger taken into custody after SUV leads officers on chase throughout Houston, officials say

Driver, passengers take into custody after SUV leads officers on chase throughout Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – Two people were taken into custody after a police chase came to an end Sunday in the Greater Heights area, according to Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputies.

The chase began around 11 p.m. after a constable deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the SUV.

Officials said the SUV failed to yield and a chase began, traveling around 35 miles on side streets and freeways around the Houston area. The suspect eventually came to a stop in the 2000 block of Yale Street and W. 20th Street.

The driver of the SUV and passenger were taken into custody.

Information surrounding the suspects’ identities or criminal history was not disclosed.