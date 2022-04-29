Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on east Houston road, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of a road Friday in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. in the 10200 block of Ley Road.

Police said the man, in his 50s, was found unresponsive while lying on the side of the road. He suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.