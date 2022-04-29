Harris County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in identifying suspect accused of killing woman in Baytown last year

Disha Allen, as identified by her cousin to KPRC 2's Rilwan Balogun on Dec. 13, 2021.

BAYTOWN, Texas – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division held a press conference Friday to ask for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of victim Disha Allen.

On Dec. 12, 2021, about 50 people were gathered at a vigil for a recent murder victim. The event, described as a celebration of life, was held at an outdoor venue located at 1403 North Market Loop.

At 6:38 p.m., the suspect or suspects drove by the vigil and fired into the crowd of mourners. Within moments, 14 people had been shot, authorities said.

A witness recalled hearing around 20 gunshots and saw a black, 4-door Honda Civic drive by and shots were fired into the crowd.

Authorities identified the individual killed as Disha Allen, 25, who was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital in Baytown.

The 13 others wounded in the shooting were treated at the same hospital. Several people with serious gunshot injuries were later transported to Memorial Hermann for treatment.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office by calling (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.