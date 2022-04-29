LIST: These Houston-area animal shelters are slashing adoption fees this weekend

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area shelters are operating at critical capacities and are in urgent needs of homes for their furry charges.

This weekend, animal shelters and welfare organizations are waiving or reducing adoption fees as part of an area-wide initiative to help alleviate strained shelters. The adoption event runs April 30 through May 1 and coincides with the National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Saturday.

Below is a list of Houston-area shelters participating in National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at each of these locations. Call or visit each shelter’s website to determine the adoption process and requirements.

BARC (City of Houston Animal Shelter)

Adoption hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3300 Carr St., Houston, Texas 77026

(713) 229-7300

Best Friends Animal Society

May 1 adoption hours: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pop-up adoption

St. Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston, Texas 77020

City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center

Adoption hours: Tuesday-Saturday, Noon – 5 p.m.

705 North Robert C Lanier Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521

(281) 422-7600

City of Pearland Animal Services

Adoption hours: Saturday 8 a.m. – noon, 1–5 p.m.

2002 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581

(281) 652-1970

Fort Bend County Animal Services

Adoption hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1210 Blume Rd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471

(281) 342-1512

Harris County Pets

Adoption hours: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weekends 1–5:50 p.m.

612 Canino Rd., Houston, Texas 77076

(281) 999-3191

Montgomery County Animal Shelter

Adoption hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8535 Hwy 242, Conroe, Texas 77385

(936) 442-7738

Not sure you’re ready to adopt? Consider opening your home to a foster pet from a local shelter. Fostering frees up space in shelters for additional animals and helps save lives. Learn more about fostering here.