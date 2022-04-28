Woman dies after being shot multiple times at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman has died after police say she was shot multiple times in west Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Woodchase Drive around 4 p.m.

Sgt. Mathew Brady with Houston Police Department said investigators believe they know the motive of the shooting, but they cannot share that information at the moment.

However, Brady said they believe the suspect knew the victim and they do not believe the shooting was random.

“It was a third-floor apartment. It’s not easy to get to. She opened the door and was expecting someone, and so, I would say the risk to the general public is not there for this right now,” Brady said.

Investigators said another woman was also inside of the unit and witnessed the shooting and called 911.

The victim was shot at least twice before the suspect took off, officers said.

“They initially took off on foot and then we believe they got into a vehicle, but we don’t have a lot of information about it,” Brady said.

Investigators do not believe this is a domestic incident, but they do believe the suspect is a man, possibly in his 30s.