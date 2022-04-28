Harris County homeowners have until May 16 to protest the value of their home. Here are 3 things to know before you file.

Property values going up in Roanoke, but most homeowners looking at lower taxes

HOUSTON – Harris County residents who plan to protest the market value of their home due to an error have until next month to file, the Harris County Appraisal District said.

According to a news release, the deadline to appraise your property is May 16. Property owners who did not receive their value letter have 30 days to file their protest.

If you are a first-time property owner or if you recently moved to Houston, the Appraisal District has educational videos for the public to learn from property taxes to filing a rendition.

HCAD said filing online is quicker to settle your property value using iFile. You can also download the HCAD mobile app.

Property owners who wish to appraise or protest their property value can use iFile to upload a claim online. You must create an account and have your unique account number from your notice available.

If you chose to settle your property value without visiting in person or filing by mail, you can do so by checking the iSettle option in your iFile to receive your settlement electronically.

If a hearing is needed, property owners can reject the offer and request a hearing with the appraisal review board. All owners who select this option must fill out an Evidence by Affidavit.

Appraisal protests can be mailed at P.O. Box 922004, Houston, TX 77092. They must be postmarked by May 16.

What to do if you have additional questions

The Appraisal District created a Frequently Asked Questions page for questions regarding property values. Click here to see if your question has been answered.

For access to the most popular forms to aid in your appraisal, click here.

You can also email your questions at HELP@hcad.org or call 713.957.7800.