1 transported to hospital, 3 others being evaluated after boat accident underneath west Houston bridge: HFD

A water rescue is ongoing underneath what appears to be a Langham Creek bridge.

HFD dispatched received a call around 2:12 p.m. about a situation near the Katy Freeway and N. Eldridge.

@HoustonFire is on scene performing water rescue efforts related to a boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound & N Eldridge Pkwy. One civilian has been life flighted. Three civilians are currently being evaluated on scene. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 26, 2022

Crews with the Harris County Flood Control District have responded.

HFD said one civilian has been lifeflighted and three others are currently being evaluated on the scene.

Authorities are also asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.