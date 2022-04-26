77º

1 transported to hospital, 3 others being evaluated after boat accident underneath west Houston bridge: HFD

Tags: Langham Creek, Water rescue, Katy
Photo courtesy: HC Investigations (KPRC)

A water rescue is ongoing underneath what appears to be a Langham Creek bridge.

HFD dispatched received a call around 2:12 p.m. about a situation near the Katy Freeway and N. Eldridge.

Crews with the Harris County Flood Control District have responded.

HFD said one civilian has been lifeflighted and three others are currently being evaluated on the scene.

Authorities are also asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

