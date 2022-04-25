Don’t be alarmed: Houston Fire Department to conduct prescribed fire at Sylvan Rodriguez Park

HOUSTON – If you see smoke near Sylvan Rodriquez Park this week, don’t be alarmed.

The Houston Fire Department, in collaboration with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department, will be conducting a prescribed fire at the park located at 1201 Clear Lake City Blvd.

The prescribed fire is scheduled to happen between April 25-29, weather permitting. A burn briefing will begin at 9 a.m. and then the actual burning will begin at 10 a.m.

HFD’s wildland firefighters will be performing and conducting the entire prescribed fire to help prevent potential life safety hazards during the event.

HFD will also be coordinating with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Houston Health Department to establish clean air (atmospheric) monitoring during the prescribed fire.

“This proactive approach is the most practical way to reduce dangerous accumulation of combustible fuels and protect our community by reducing the risk of unwanted wildfires in the future,” HFD Chief Samuel Peña said. “Our wildland firefighting group and emergency operations personnel, in collaboration with our safety partners, will ensure a professional controlled burn operation.”

Ad

HFD will be canvassing adjacent neighborhoods to ensure citizens are aware and well-informed of the fire. During the burn period, people may see smoke in their area or on nearby roads. HFD is asking those near the burn site to refrain from calling 911.

For more information on Wildland Fire Management and the prescribed fire, click here.

What is a prescribed fire?

A prescribed fire helps in reducing potential fire threats due to years of vegetation accumulation. According to HFD, years of vegetation accumulation can cause a significant wildland fire threat to the surrounding community.

The reduction of fuel load through a prescribed fire is the appropriate safety step in protecting surrounding residents and their homes, HFD said.