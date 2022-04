HOUSTON – Officials from the Houston Police Department say a dead body was found inside a box in southwest Houston on Sunday.

According to HPD, they received reports of a suspicious box with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet around 11:58 a.m.

Houston firefighters arrived on the scene first and discovered the body inside the box, authorities say.

It is unclear how the person died.

The victim has not yet been identified.