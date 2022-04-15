Man finds neighbor shot to death inside home in northeast Houston

Police said the man was found by his neighbor

HOUSTON – A neighbor who heard gunshots ring out about 4:30 a.m. Friday, waited until daybreak to investigate the matter.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said the window in his truck was “shot out” so he went to his neighbor across the street to find the door of that home ajar, and his neighbor in a pool of blood in the living room.

The discovery was made in the 8300 block of Carolwood, which is just blocks away from the Houston Police Department’s northeast substation.

“I am the one who called the police,” the neighbor said.

Police later revealed that the victim had at least two gunshot wounds, and that surveillance cameras inside the home might reveal information about the crime.

Other neighbors said that it was not uncommon to hear automatic gunfire on the block.

Anyone with information about the death of the man, described by police as African American and in his 30s, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.