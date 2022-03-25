Non-profit says catalytic converter stolen twice from same vehicle in recent weeks

ROSENBERG, Texas – Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels said the catalytic converter from one of its vehicles was stolen twice this month.

“Our driver got in it that morning to start up the vehicle and when he started it, it sounded like a tank exploding pretty much,” said Rick Branek, field operations manager.

The first incident happened on March 8, he said.

“It’s pretty low for somebody to come by, be selfish, take a catalytic converter that they can pawn off and get money for, for their own gain while now we have to have a vehicle down,” Branek said.

After a replacement was installed, Branek said they got the white van back only for an employee to deliver more bad news on Thursday, March 24.

“He goes, ‘Well, we had the catalytic converter stolen again,’” Branek said. “It’s a sucker punch. You get like kicked in the gut.”

The Nissan NV200 helps staff deliver meals to homebound seniors. The non-profit organization said it’s now using a spare vehicle to make sure those meals still get delivered.

Branek said insurance covered the cost the first time around, though Fort Bend Seniors had to pay the $1,000 deductible.

Branek has a message for whoever is responsible.

“Don’t do this to individual agencies,” he said. “Don’t do this to individuals period because at the end of the day, it just hurts everyone.”

Rosenberg police said they are now investigating. Branek said police dropped off a mobile unit with a camera for surveillance of the area.

As for the vehicle, the non-profit is talking with the insurance company to figure out the next steps.