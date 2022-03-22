66º

Harris County Elections held logic, accuracy test for May 7 elections following ballot controversy

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Harris County introduces new voting machines on March 24, 2021. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Harris County Election officials held logic and accuracy testing Monday for the May 7 elections.

The testing was required to verify that voting equipment being used will accurately display results.

This comes after controversy during the Texas Primary in March -- with thousands of uncounted ballots -- that led to the resignation of Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria.

“These checks and balances were created by the state for the sheer purpose to make sure the voters that everything is done right in Harris County. These are the same checks we did before the primary and what we’ll do before the general election,” Longoria said.

Longoria is expected to step down in July.

