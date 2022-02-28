Man, 61, charged after shooting 25-year-old woman riding in vehicle with him, police say

Andrew Phillip Turk, 61, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 61-year-old man accused of shooting a 25-year-old woman who was riding with him inside a vehicle in the Fifth Ward area.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Noble Street about 1:25 a.m. on Friday.

According to Houston police, Turk, Laporcha Walker and another woman were riding in Turk’s vehicle when, for unknown reasons, things got heated.

At some point, Turk allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Walker in her thigh and leg. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Walker to the hospital in stable condition.

The other woman was not injured.

Officers later located Turk and took him into custody without incident. Turk confessed to his role in the shooting and was subsequently charged, police said.