5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Feb. 22

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 22:

1. 3 people charged, including 2 juveniles, in connection with death of 17-year-old after fight at park, HCSO says

Three people are now charged after a 17-year-old died from his injuries on Sunday in the wake of an after-school brawl involving Katy Independent School District students at a west Harris County park on Feb. 14, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The upgraded charges are in connection with the stabbing death of Marlon Robinson.

One juvenile is facing murder charges, while two others -- one adult and another juvenile -- are also charged. HCSO did not specify the charges, but soon may be upgraded.

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies said the fight happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive near Katy Hockey Cut Off Road.

2. Man charged with murder in connection to death of missing 18-year-old Sara Goodwin, court documents say

A man has been charged in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing since Feb. 6, court documents said.

Henry David Cossette, 27, was booked into Harris County Jail Monday. He has been charged with murder in the death of Sara Goodwin. Cosette was also charged with arson and tampering with evidence – human corpse, according to court documents.

Cossette has been accused of strangling the victim, dismembering her body, hiding the remains, and then burning his house down while trying to kill himself, court documents said.

On Feb. 17, Goodwin’s family and friends, along with community activist Quanell X, held a press conference in hopes of bringing attention to her disappearance while passing out flyers. She was last seen at the intersection of South Course Drive and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston on Feb. 6. Witnesses said Goodwin was pulled into a white 2015-2017 model Honda CRV by an unidentified man, according to a release.

3. Woman claims man beat her in face with a log after 2 dogs attacked her dog in southeast Harris County, documents show

A woman claims she was beaten with a log as she was trying to protect her dog in a southeast Harris County neighborhood, court records show.

Juan Salas, 62, was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of hitting the woman in the face with a log on May 18.

Documents say the woman was walking her dogs and was in front of a home in the 11200 block of Sage Oak Drive when Salas’ two dogs attacked her dog. The woman said she usually carries the log to help protect her pet from other animals. She claimed she did not hit Salas’ dog during the attack, but was trying to get the dogs off her dog.

During the attack, the woman said Salas approached her, grabbed the log from her hand, and hit her three times in the face, according to documents.

4. ‘You always have to be on guard’: Woman followed home from bank, attacked and robbed in Fort Bend County

A Fort Bend County woman said on Thursday she was followed home from a bank, attacked, and robbed.

“It was extremely scary and really traumatizing and I still don’t feel normal,” Cleo Odusoga said.

Odusoga said now she’s constantly checking her surroundings.

“It’s like you always have to be on your guard,” she said.

Last week, while running errands for her family, she was followed for more than an hour.

Her first stop was a Chase Bank on Gessner Road. Odusoga said she withdrew $4,000 for her dad who was traveling back to Africa.

5. Neighbors remember beloved Houston-area couple allegedly murdered by their son in San Antonio

Neighbors who live on Heather Heights Way describe the Burger family as the glue that held everyone together.

But now, the shocking revelation that the husband and wife were allegedly killed by their own son is stuck in everyone’s minds.

“The nicest people. Helpful. Always cheerful when we go to the mailbox,” said neighbor Charlotte Green.

She said the last thing she ever expected to hear was that they were allegedly murdered by their son, Michael Burger.

“They sent him to college. I remember around 20 years ago, or so, they were going to adopt him and they were really excited,” Green said. “Never, ever would think something like that, ever.”

