Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck in Midtown, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a man accidentally shot his girlfriend in the neck at an apartment in Midtown Friday.

It happened in the 1600 block of Holman around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the man had a few drinks and started playing with a gun. At some point, officers said the man accidentally discharged the gun, shooting his girlfriend in the neck.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The man has been cooperating with police throughout the investigation, HPD said.