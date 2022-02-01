Happy Lunar New Year! Here are the different celebrations going on around Houston

HOUSTON – It’s Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger. Happy New Year!

Here is where you can celebrate around the Houston area:

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Underground Hall: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.

This is a collaborative celebration featuring Wokker, Birria Los Primos, Bird Haus, Luv’em Leches, and The Pho Fix. There will be dessert specials, drink specials, with a Dragon & Lion Dance at 9 p.m. The location is at 1010 Prairie Street

Saturday, Feb. 5

Asia Society: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This free event will feature lion dance performances, games, food, shopping, and performances. The location of the celebration is at 1370 Southmore Blvd. More information about Asia Society’s Lunar New Year celebration can be found here.

Chinese Community Center: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Located at 9800 Town Park Drive, Houston, TX 77036, CCC returns to an in-person celebration outdoors after a year celebrating virtually. There is free parking and admission. The website states there will be “a wide variety of cultural and family activities, vendors, LNY merchandise, delicious food, and exciting performances.”

Lucky Land: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (both Feb. 5 and Feb. 6)

Lucky Land already got the celebration started this past weekend and the celebration continues this weekend again on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be performances from a diverse set of groups. The location is at 8625 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77037.

Chapman & Kirby (featuring DJ’s from Itzatrap): starts at 10 p.m.

This is the nightlife part of the Lunar New Year celebration. DJ Kidstylez, DJ E-Rik, Huezo, and Tangen are working the beats. There will be special drinks for Lunar New Year available, and tables can be reserved. This party will be at 2118 Lamar St.