Body found in pickup truck at Cullen Park linked to missing man’s case

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A body was found inside the back of a pickup truck at a public park in west Houston Sunday morning.

Houston police found the body at Cullen Park on Saums Road and Barker Cypress.

“Park personnel, parks and recs rangers found a vehicle that hadn’t moved in a few days, and upon their investigation to see what was going on with the vehicle, they located a deceased person inside,” HPD Homicide Detective Eric said.

Authorities said the person was found wrapped in the bed of a black pickup truck.

While investigators have not identified the person found in the vehicle, the license plate number of the truck matches a missing person KPRC 2 reported about last week, Floyd Man Hayes.

Hayes, 63, has been missing for more than a week. Last week, KPRC 2 spoke with Hayes’ stepdaughter Ashleigh Perkins.

“He’s very honorable. He takes care of his family,” Perkins told KPRC 2 on Tuesday.

After Hayes left a medical facility in Katy, his Black Suzuki Equator with plate KTC9326 was last seen at Walgreens on Mason Road near I-10 that Saturday. It’s the same truck workers discovered at Cullen Park.

“He didn’t come home Sunday morning. He was supposed to come home Saturday night,” Perkins said in an interview on Tuesday.

The family said they alerted Katy PD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the body discovered at the park was taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

“The deceased individual is covered so we can’t identify the race, ethnicity or even gender. We can’t see or determine any wounds or any factors surrounding the death,” HPD said.

HPD detectives are waiting on the autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.