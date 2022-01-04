VIDEO: Man robs northwest Houston convenience store at gunpoint

The gunman’s description, as provided by Houston police: 25 to 30 years old, 6 to 6′2, 230 to 250 pounds, black jacket, white shirt and black pants.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a gunman caught on video robbing a convenience store in northwest Houston.

Security footage shows the man enter the convenience store, located in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street, about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 9. He brought a bottle to the store clerk and acted as if he was about to purchase the item. Then he pulled a gun from his jacket and demanded the money in the register.

He fled the area in a gray, two-door Honda Accord, police said.

Watch the episode unfold in the video below.

The gunman’s description, as provided by Houston police: 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 to 250 pounds, black jacket, white shirt and black pants.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.