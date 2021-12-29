5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29:

1. Girl’s body found in middle of field at park in Baytown, authorities say

A girl’s body was found at a park in Baytown on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The body was found in the middle of a field at Tejas Park located in the 500 block of Hafer Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said the girl was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not immediately clear how the girl died.

Police did not release the identity or age of the girl but said she was under the age of 18.

Read more.

2. ONLY ON 2: Video shows wife unleashing hail of gunfire at home invasion suspects who stabbed husband, FBCSO says

Surveillance footage captured the moments in which a wife chased and shot at multiple suspects who stabbed her husband during a robbery and home invasion Tuesday morning, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred in the 18900 block of Morant Bay Drive in Richmond.

Deputies said the suspects entered the couple’s home around 8:28 a.m. and attempted to rob the 51-year-old man and his wife. One of the suspects stabbed the man in the leg.

Read more.

3. 2 workers file $10 million lawsuit following ExxonMobil Baytown fire

Two workers are among the plaintiffs who have filed a $10 million lawsuit against ExxonMobil and Team Industrial Services following last week’s fire in Baytown.

Court documents said the two plaintiffs, employed by Colt Services, and two other people from Team Industrial were tasked with performing a wire wrap, a process used to stop a leak.

The lawsuit said a Team Industrial employee who was supposed to make sure a stream was sprayed on the area to prevent sparks failed to do so and another Team Industrial employee, using a wrench essentially as a hammer, created a spark causing the flammable gas to ignite.

Read more.

4. People looking for COVID-19 tests should avoid ERs, Harris Health System says

Harris Health System is asking people who are seeking COVID-19 testing due to exposure or mild symptoms to avoid emergency rooms in the Houston area and instead seek testing at a pharmacy, doctor’s office or testing site.

Harris Health System said people who are experiencing mild health conditions should seek care at a primary care location or via virtual care platforms instead of going to local emergency rooms.

“Our health care systems in this region are being strained due to health care personnel shortages,” said Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System. “Unfortunately, many staff and physicians have become infected or are quarantined for testing due to COVID-like symptoms.”

Read more.

5. Several people question legitimacy of temporary COVID-19 testing site in Cypress after never receiving results

A Stafford medical practitioner claims a temporary COVID-19 testing site in Cypress is falsely giving out the name of her wellness center to patients awaiting their results.

“I’ve been receiving calls from patients who I have no repour with inquiring about COVID results that they are waiting on anywhere over seven, eight, nine days,” said Dionnedra Bartley, who owns Your Choice Wellness Center in Stafford.

Barley said she started receiving strange phone calls on Monday, but never tested those patients.

She said she drove to the address of the Cypress testing location the patients provided her and it took her to an obscure trailer in the 7900 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in