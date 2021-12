Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and sent three others to area hospitals for injuries.

HOUSTON – A man is dead and three others were injured after two vehicles collided with one another in north Harris County on Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of FM 2920 and Stuebner Airline Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to authorities, three adults were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway.

KPRC 2 will bring more updates as they become available.