Theatre Under The Stars cancels Saturday performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ due to COVID-19 concerns

On Saturday, Theatre Under The Stars canceled both its performances of “The Little Mermaid” due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to a potential breakthrough COVID-19 case, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel today’s performances of The Little Mermaid,” said Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges in a statement. “We plan to resume performances on Sunday with the 2:00pm matinee.”

In a release, the theatre urged anyone who purchased Saturday tickets to see the production to contact the box office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or via email at guestservices@tuts.com.