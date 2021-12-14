Harris County court melee: Man attacks female bailiff; judge, assistant district attorney jump in to help break it up, authorities say

Harris County District Attorney’s Office First Assistant David Mitcham discussed a fight that broke out in the courtroom on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

HOUSTON – Authorities said a man accused of a financial crime attacked a female bailiff, grabbing her by the ponytail, during a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Joseph Catarineau was in the 182nd District Court to appear on a fraud charge when he was given no bond.

Authorities said Catarineau, who has declared himself a “sovereign citizen” who doesn’t have to pay taxes, is said to have assaulted the bailiff in his rage over the judge’s decision. A rookie assistant district attorney – a former college football player – and another prosecutor as well as Judge Danilo “Danny” Lacayo -- all stepped in to help end the alleged assault. The judge and others were punched in the alleged assault. All had minor injuries, authorities told KPRC 2.

A deputy used a Taser to help end the situation and Catarineau and one of the people holding him were shocked, Harris County District Attorney’s Office First Assistant David Mitcham said.

“(It’s) a paper case. It doesn’t involve violence, so it came as a surprise to everybody involved that this fracas ensued,” Mitcham said. “... It’s a very disturbing set of facts.”

Catarineau is currently in the Harris County Jail, Mitcham said.