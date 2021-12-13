Houston mom tips off police as woman kills husband, then shoots herself in Huntsville, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A Houston mother called police on Sunday to tell them her daughter killed her husband inside their Huntsville home and then planned to shoot herself, police told KPRC 2 Monday.

The apparent murder-suicide happened on Sunday in the 600 block of Avenue P.

Police said before the wife killed herself, she called her mother to let her know that she shot her husband and would shoot herself.

The mother called the Huntsville Police Department to let them know what was going on. When police arrived, they set up a SWAT scene because they didn’t know what was going on inside, according to Huntsville police. Officers then used forced entry and saw the couple dead inside the home, police told KPRC 2.

KPRC 2 expects another update from authorities soon. This is a developing report.