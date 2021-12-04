Bullets pierce Montrose neighborhood homes after a flurry of gunfire Wednesday

HOUSTON – One Montrose neighborhood is on edge after a flurry of gunfire erupted Wednesday night.

More than a dozen gunshots can be heard in surveillance video from neighbors in the area near West Drew Street.

Bullets, bullet holes, and shell casings were found at the time of the shootings.

“These were really close, really fast, and really loud,” Iris Holloway said.

Holloway happened to be watching TV Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. when it happened. She said she dropped to the floor.

“All of a sudden, I just heard a round of gunshots,” Holloway said.

Her glass shatter, then she said something hitting her home.

“And then, I noticed that one [bullet] had come through my second-story window, through the blinds, and up unto the ceiling,” Holloway said.

It hit her speaker, piercing through a floor of the home.

Just a few doors down, Nelma Tavares heard bullets and thought it might have been something else.

She moved to Montrose from France.

“Fireworks. Really, that’s what I thought initially,” Tavares said. “I moved from France. I just bought this house, and so I hope this is home.”

Thursday morning, she saw a light coming through her bedroom curtain. Sure enough, beyond the pierced curtain was shattered glass and a bullet hole.

“I just installed the curtain two weeks ago because I just moved in,” Tavares said.

But, that’s not all.

“I look at the ceiling,” Tavares said. “The bullet is actually in the ceiling.”

Both neighbors said they hope something is done to help make the neighborhood feel safe.

“I was just scared. Got on the phone called 911 and the police finally showed up an hour and a half later,” Holloway said.

Now they hope to be heard.

“Just seeing more police officers patrol would be a good idea, especially during evening hours,” Holloway said.

These neighbors are looking into possibly getting their own neighborhood patrol. They said the gunfire was enough to have them thinking twice.

“The worse could have happened,” Tavares said.