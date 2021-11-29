HCSO: Man shot, killed while walking from apartment in northwest Harris County

Aerial image of an apartment complex on Antoine Drive as deputies investigate a homicide where a man was shot and killed as he walked out of his apartment Monday morning.

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed outside of his apartment in northwest Harris County early Monday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say.

It happened at the 12400 block of Antoine Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that a suspect shot the man right as he was walking out of his apartment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect who fired at the man fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies are investigating the motive of the shooting.

