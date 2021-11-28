2 dead in major crash involving intoxicated driver in north Harris County, HCSO says

Two people are dead following a crash in north Harris County.

HOUSTON – A driver is facing charges after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle in north Harris County Saturday night, leaving two dead, HCSO says.

It happened at the 10000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive at around 10:48 p.m.

Deputies say a pickup truck with two people in their 60s was traveling on Veterans Memorial Drive when another pickup truck, driving north, struck them at the intersection of Stuebner Park Lane and Moorbrook Drive. Both trucks crashed into a ditch on the side of the roadway.

The male, 62, died at the scene and the female passenger, 60, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, deputies said.

Deputies believe the driver in the striking vehicle was traveling at a fast speed at the time of the crash. He was showing signs of intoxication and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

The driver is charged with DWI and is expected to have charges upgraded, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Ad

KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.