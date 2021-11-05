6-year-old dies after being found face down in pool at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are responding to a reported drowning involving a 6-year-old girl at the Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe Friday afternoon.

Police said the 6-year-old girl was swimming in one of the pools with her family when someone spotted her floating face down in the water.

Police said the family called 911 and immediately started CPR.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where she later died.

According to police, Margaritaville does have lifeguards but since it’s off-season, not all pools are staffed with lifeguards. It’s not clear if the pool where the child drowned was staffed during the incident.

