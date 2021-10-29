Sienna man invites neighbors to watch Game 3 on his outside projector

Astros fans are gathering in their neighborhoods to watch Game 3 of the World Series

HOUSTON – An Astros fan who lives in the Sienna neighborhood is inviting the community to bring their lawn chairs to watch Game 3 of the World Series on his outdoor projector.

Steve Brown is getting everything ready for Friday night’s game. Brown loves the Astros and his neighbors, which is why he took to social media to invite the community to watch the matchup against the Atlanta Braves curbside.

Brown set up a 16-foot projector outside his garage. He has two speakers and plenty of space for fellow Astros fans to pull up a seat.

“We tell them to bring their chairs and bring what you want to drink,” he said. “We will always at least have popcorn cause I love knocking out popcorn.”

Brown is also providing 100 hotdogs and 50 Fritos pies to go along with the baseball game. He said it will be self-serve style because he plans to watch the game. He said the turnout could be anywhere from 25 to 125 people.

While it may not be Truist Park in Atlanta, Brown said as long as he can see the Astros play, he’s happy.

“When they’re winning and they’re playing great, it’s almost like being there, maybe even better because you’re right next to your house.”

Brown said he’s also brought out the projector for Texans and Rockets games and movie nights.