Lamar CISD kindergarten teacher charged with indecency with a child, school district says

KATY, Texas – A kindergarten teacher at Tamarron Elementary School was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

The felony charge against Troi Phillip Moore, 45, stems from an alleged inappropriate interaction between Moore and a Tamarron Elementary student, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District wrote in a statement to parents Tuesday.

The district said it received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct Monday and suspended Moore the same day.

“To learn that a teacher, entrusted with the safety and well-being of children, may have been involved in any sort of inappropriate conduct is very troubling,” the school district said in the statement. “Lamar CISD condemns any actions by an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child.”

Lamar CISD police opened an investigation into the allegation Monday. The findings of the investigation resulted in the arrest of Moore the following day, the school district said.

Moore joined the school district in August 2020. Prior to his time at Tamarron Elementary School, Moore worked at Scanlan Oaks Elementary, Burton Elementary and Jan Schiff Elementary, per Moore’s LinkedIn profile.

