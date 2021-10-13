Lamar CISD kindergarten teacher charged with indecency with a child, school district says

KATY, Texas – A kindergarten teacher at Tamarron Elementary School was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
The felony charge against Troi Phillip Moore, 45, stems from an alleged inappropriate interaction between Moore and a Tamarron Elementary student, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District wrote in a statement to parents Tuesday.
The district said it received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct Monday and suspended Moore the same day.
“To learn that a teacher, entrusted with the safety and well-being of children, may have been involved in any sort of inappropriate conduct is very troubling,” the school district said in the statement. “Lamar CISD condemns any actions by an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child.”
Lamar CISD police opened an investigation into the allegation Monday. The findings of the investigation resulted in the arrest of Moore the following day, the school district said.
Moore joined the school district in August 2020. Prior to his time at Tamarron Elementary School, Moore worked at Scanlan Oaks Elementary, Burton Elementary and Jan Schiff Elementary, per Moore’s LinkedIn profile.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
View Lamar CISD’s full statement below:
Tamarron Elementary teacher Troi Moore was arrested on Tuesday evening, October 12, and charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
Lamar CISD received a report of an inappropriate interaction between a male kindergarten teacher and a student on October 11, 2021. The teacher was immediately suspended as the Tamarron Administration and Lamar CISD Police Department opened an investigation. The findings of this investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued and served the following evening.
Moore joined the District in August of 2020. Prior to being hired by Lamar CISD, Moore presented positive recommendations from another area school district and successfully passed a required criminal history investigation. The District was aware of no reported misconduct prior to October 11, 2021.
Lamar CISD is cooperating with Lamar CISD Police and Fort Bend County authorities as they continue an ongoing investigation.
“This incident is very troubling,” Lamar CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Roosevelt Nivens stated. “The families of more than 39,000 students entrust our District with the care and education of their children on a daily basis. Each day, Lamar CISD teachers and staff come to our schools, set an excellent example serving these students and do the right things for our children. So, to learn that a teacher, entrusted with the safety and well-being of our children, may have been involved in criminal conduct is just devastating.”
Counselors and additional support staff will be on site at Tamarron Elementary and the campus principal will be available to meet with families. Parents of Moore’s current and former students will be notified about details of the investigation and offered access to forensic interviews for their children.
Lamar CISD will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement.Lamar CISD