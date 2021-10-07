Do you recognize him? FBI Houston seeking bank robber dubbed ‘Boonie Hat Bandit’

HOUSTON – The FBI in Houston is seeking additional information in identifying a bank robber they have dubbed as the “Boonie Hat Bandit.”

The suspect, FBI officials say, entered a First Convenience Bank located at the 12000 block of Northwest Fwy at approximately 10 a.m.

#BREAKING Help identify this suspect dubbed the "Boonie Hat Bandit" who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Joe V's grocery store in NW Houston today. The suspect is described as a tall, black male in his 30s. Any tips? Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS @hpdrobbery#HouNews pic.twitter.com/BtqzawZboA — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 6, 2021

Surveillance video captured the suspect approaching the teller and gave them a note demanding money. The teller reportedly complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, FBI said.

The FBI described the “Boonie Hat Bandit” as a Black male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, a gray zippered vest, a black cloth over his face, blue jeans and blue latex gloves.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.