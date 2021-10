Possible school shooter in Arlington, TX

ARLINGTON, Texas – Police in Arlington, Texas are responding to shooting at Timberview High School.

The suspect involved in the shooting, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins remains at large. Four people were injured in the shooting, police said earlier Wednesday.

RELATED: Police: Four injured in high school shooting in Arlington, Texas; shooter fled and is being sought.

The scene remains active.

