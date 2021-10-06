Husband wanted in death of social media star, Alexis Sharkey, found dead in Florida home, officials say

HOUSTON – The husband of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey, a social media star who was found dead in Houston last year, has been found dead in a Florida home, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The social media influencer was found dead in November 2020 by a Houston Public Works employee. A news release stated that her naked body was found in the 1000 block of Red Haw Street about 8:30 a.m. Sharkey was previously listed as a missing person. Her mother shared news of her disappearance and death on social media.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the cause of death of Alexis Leigh Robinault Sharkey was strangulation.

The office said the manner is homicide.

Thomas Sharkey was wanted for the death of wife Alexis after Houston authorities issued a warrant for his arrest and the Marshals were called to help locate him, according to officials. On Wednesday morning, his body was found inside the Florida residence, according to U.S. Marshals.

Alexis Sharkey had moved to West Texas, where she met and married Tom Sharkey and became a full-time social media influencer. They moved to Houston in January of 2020.

