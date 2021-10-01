Have you seen him? Police looking for man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Houston police need the community’s help in finding fugitive Daejon Nelson, who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to a media release from Crime Stoppers, the Houston Police Department received a report of continuous sexual abuse of a child in January 2021.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of continuous sexual abuse by Nelson from June 2020 through November 2020, according to the release.

Police describe Nelson as a black male, 23 years old, approximately 5′03″, 175 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.