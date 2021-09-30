5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, September 30

Here are things to know for Thursday, September 30:

1. Twin claims he was sleeping when he stabbed 17-year-old sister, prosecutors say

KPRC 2 is learning new details Thursday about a deadly stabbing in which authorities said a twin brother stabbed his 17-year-old sister to death.

The bond for Benjamin Elliot is set at $100,000. He is charged with murder. He didn’t appear in Harris County court Thursday, as he’s in the mental health unit.

On Thursday, prosecutors said Benjamin Elliott admitted to stabbing his sister in the neck, but claims he was dreaming/sleeping at the time his sister, Meghan Elliott was stabbed multiple times. They say when he realized it wasn’t a dream and he had stabbed his sister, he called 911 and the operator told him to perform CPR. Then, he alerted his parents, who can be heard screaming on the 911 call.

Read more.

Ad

2. Bond set at $1 million for man accused of dragging woman to death during carjacking in east Houston

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was run over and killed during a carjacking in east Houston on Tuesday.

Marcus Wayne Brock, 55, was charged with capital murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Read more.

3. 2 men accused of stealing thousands worth of equipment from Tomball Little League and Tomball Junior High School

Tomball Little League President Brian Quinn and parent Brandon Amos said they were so disheartened when they found out about $30,000.00 worth of equipment being stolen.

“It’s disappointing. That’s the biggest thing,” said Amos.

Last week, Tomball police said 17-year-old Cayleb Norris and 22-year-old Andrew Rebbe broke into the little league’s shed and stole several items, including weed whackers, gas cans, a large mower and an ATV.

Ad

Read more.

4. ‘We’re on the backside of 4th wave’: Houston doctors say hospital beds wait times, availability improving

There are signs that the Houston area is heading in the right direction as hospitals report shorter wait times for beds for COVID and non-COVID patients.

A local doctor said while we are on the backside of the fourth wave, we should not let our guard down and should remain cautious.

“I would say we’re really not out of the woods until we see a very, very low incidence of disease in our community,” said Dr. James McDeavitt, Executive Vice President And Dean of Clinic Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine.

McDeavitt said ideally, we’d be looking at 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 people for seven days. He said right now across the greater Houston area, that number is 290.

Ad

Read more.

5. Flood insurance rates going up in October. Here’s how much you can expect to pay

Many homeowners can expect to see a change in their flood insurance premiums very soon.

Although each case is different and amounts will vary, the differences on the way are the result of changes by FEMA and how they rate flood risks.

Vince Muniga, who is shopping for flood insurance for his home in The Woodlands, said he could not believe the quotes he’s getting.

“My homeowner’s insurance is about $1,200. And the flood insurance, I’m coming back with rates of anywhere between $1,200. The highest was more than $1,900,” Muniga said. “If I was in a flood district or where there was frequent flooding, I can understand, but I’m not.”

Ad

Starting Oct. 1, the new rates will go into place.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in