Harris County Small Business Relief Fund applications period opening up: This is who is eligible, how to apply

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will announce the start of the Harris County Small Business Relief Fund Application period on Monday. The application window will remain open until Monday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m.

On Aug. 10, Harris County approved the $30 million relief fund to support small and micro businesses recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The Small Business Relief Fund was created with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and is being administered by LiftFund, a nonprofit organization that supports small business owners with funding and business education.

Harris County urges business owners to apply by visiting the website at www.harriscountybusinessrelief.org to review the applicant checklist to verify eligibility for this program and also to be prepared with the proper documentation needed to apply before the application portal opens.

Ad

Here is the eligibility criteria, according to a news release from Hidalgo’s office: