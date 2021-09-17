Immigrant civil rights group speaks out after they say viral video shows student ‘savagely beaten’ in HISD campus cafeteria

An advocacy group will hold a news conference Friday on behalf of a Sterling High School student who they say was “savagely beaten” in the campus cafeteria and the incident was captured on video that went viral.

“We have joined with the Martinez Family to support them in their journey to ask for justice for their son,” said Cesar Espinosa FIEL executive director. “Juan Jr. who was born prematurely and had to have a surgery at the age of 4 years old had to be very careful with not suffering an injury. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago he was savagely beating at Sterling High School’s cafeteria in front of his peers. Where was the faculty? Why did no one stop this brutal attack? Are the questions we have for HISD. This incident has taken a toll on Juan’s physical health as well as his mental health. We want to get answers for this family so that they can get the help that they need and so that this stops happening to other students in our district.”

FIEL: Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle is an immigrant-led civil rights organization which says it “advocates for just laws for all families, access to higher education for all people regardless of immigration status and for the rights of all people in unjust situations.”

KPRC 2 has not verified the video or its contents.