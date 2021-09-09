Partly Cloudy icon
92º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Arrests made nearly 2 years after couple killed in front of northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

Suspects responsible for a number of other crimes: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Shooting, Crime, Arrest
Louis Malik Santee, 22
Louis Malik Santee, 22 (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Two arrests have been made in the slaying of a couple in northwest Houston nearly two years ago, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday.

Deputies said Louis Malik Santee, 22, and Christian Cavazos have been charged with capital murder in the deaths of 63-year-old Ramiro Reyes and his wife, 61-year-old Rosalva Reyes.

What happened?

The couple returned separately to their home on September 25, 2019, around 1:30 a.m. after leaving the hospital from visiting a family member, deputies said.

Deputies said that is when the suspects began shooting at them in the 1100 block of Francitas in north Harris County.

Investigators said Santee and Cavazos were in a black SUV and fired a rifle at Rosalva’s car first. As her husband and son-in-law Adrian Villareal went toward her, the SUV circled back around and fired at them too, deputies said. The couple died.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez vowed to find the people responsible and get them off the streets.

The couple had been married for nearly 40 years. Officials said they are not sure why the couple was shot at.

Suspects’ criminal history

Gonzalez said both Santee and Cavazos were responsible for a number of other crimes, including homicides from an incident at 500 Smart St. on Dec. 27, 2019.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and other Houston-area agencies identified Santee Cavazos as possible suspects through the investigation into a criminal street gang, Gonzalez said. Investigators said they are continuing to try to identify other gang members who may have been involved in this case.

Related Links

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email