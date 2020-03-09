Family of couple killed in front of NW Harris County home still searching for answers nearly 6 months later

HOUSTON – It’s been almost six months and there are still no leads in a double murder that left an elderly couple dead. During a press conference Monday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies and the Reyes family asked for the community’s help in finding the suspect(s) responsible.

Rosalva Reyes, 61, and her 63-year-old husband, Ramiro Reyes, were returning separately to their home last September at 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said the couple had just left a hospital, where they visited a family member who died. That’s when deputies said someone began shooting at them in the 1100 block of Francitas in north Harris County.

Deputies said the shooter was in a black SUV and fired a rifle at Rosalvo’s car first. As her husband and son-in-law went toward her, the SUV circled back around and fired at them too, deputies said. The couple died.

The couple had been married for nearly 40 years. Officials said they are not sure why the couple was shot at or how many shooters were involved.

The couple’s son-in-law was injured in the shooting. On Monday, the family asked for the public’s help in getting the suspect off the streets.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.