Houston employee dies in workplace accident involving airboat, officials say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

100 Japhet St.
100 Japhet St. (Google Maps)

HOUSTON – Officials said an employee with the City of Houston died Monday during a work-related accident involving an airboat.

The accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Monday. The employee, identified as mechanic Manuel Castillo, died while performing preventative maintenance on an airboat at the Houston Public Works Japhet Service Center, located at 100 Japhet Street.

The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the accident and completed investigations, according to a release. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

“Mr. Castillo was a valued member of the Fleet Management Department since 2006, most recently serving as a Level III Mechanic, the highest skill level recognized by the city,” a representative from Mayor Turner’s office said in a statement. “He was highly regarded by his supervisors and coworkers alike and will be missed by the Fleet Management Department.”

“The City of Houston extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Castillo’s family,” the statement concludes.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

