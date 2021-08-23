Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, another injured: HPD

Giovanni Matt Ornelas, 31, has been charged with murder for the death of Albert Castillo, Jr., 22.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Aug. 8 around 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of Newport Street.

Police said officers responded to the drive-by shooting outside the residence and found Castillo and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said Castillo suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead and the second victim was shot in the arm.

Police said the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and was last seen traveling eastbound on Newport Drive toward the North Freeway.

Further investigation identified Ornelas as one of the suspects in the case, police said.

On Aug. 19, members of the HPD SWAT and Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression teams arrested Ornelas without incident. Investigators are asking for the public’s help for information on at least two other suspects who were inside the suspect’s vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.