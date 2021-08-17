Man sentenced to 55 years after child’s mother finds video of him sexually abusing her child

James Edward Borrego, 26, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and has been sentenced to over 50 years in prison, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

ROSENBERG, Texas – A man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to over 50 years in prison, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2018, deputies were sent to a home in Rosenburg after a mother of a child discovered a video of a man identified as 26-year-old James Edward Borrego sexually abusing her child, officials said.

Authorities said the video showed Borrego engaging in “sexual conduct with the elementary- school-aged child.” Borrego admitted to committing and recording the sexual act, officials said.

Investigators said they also spoke with the victim, who told them about other instances of abuse committed by Borrego. Borrego was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child, officials said.

“I commend this child’s mother for taking immediate action to protect her child,” Assistant District Attorney Tristyl McInnis said. “This child is a hero for having the courage to speak out about the abuse. My hope is that the family can find solace in the outcome of this case, and that their voices encourage others to speak out to report and stop child abuse.”

On Aug. 6, Borrego was sentenced to 35 years for the aggravated sexual assault charge and 20 years for the indecency with a child charge. The prison sentences will be served concurrently.