Horrifying Houston haunt conjures up freaky Friday the 13th event

The year’s only Friday the 13th will befall us all come, well, Friday.

When the 13th day of the month falls on the last day of the workweek, oddities apparently abound, supernatural occurrences supposedly skyrocket and luck leaves us all by our lonesome.

Or, perhaps not -- come Friday, a frightening Houston haunt will dust off its proverbial and, well, literal crypts, awaken its long-dormant demons and crack open its creaky doors in celebration of the infamous day. Oh, and those gutsy enough to tempt fate and attend will receive a free ticket, redeemable during the venue’s Fall season -- There’s nothing unlucky about that.

13th Floor Haunted House Houston will hold the one-day event during its off season. The spooky site offers a no boos barred experience as immersive as it is unsettling and promises to take visitors “on a gut wrenching ride of visceral thrills and psychological horror.” The “intense, graphic, theatrical show” is created using Hollywood-caliber make-up artists, costume designers, and set production, according to a release.

Essentially, enter at your own risk and prepare to be unnerved. If the disturbing video’s on the venue’s social media pages are any indication of the unsettling experience offered inside, we’d venture to say this particular event is not for the faint of heart.

“We’re celebrating Friday the 13th in a big way this year,” said 13th Floor Houston publicist, Nidia Alvarado in a statement. “We have the most amazing fans in the industry and they love Friday the 13th. So we are giving them an exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween early and score a free ticket for a future visit in 2021! We hope this deal makes them scream with joy!”

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, August 13. Tickets are $19.99 and are on sale now at 13thfloorhouston.com. Free vouchers are available while supplies last.

13th Floor Haunted House Houston is located at 7075 Farm to Market 1960 Road West, Suite 20. For additional information, visit 13thfloorhouston.com.

