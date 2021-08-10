VIDEO: See the clear footage of gun-wielding hotel robber, his associate with ‘Class of ‘21′ shirt caught on camera in July heist

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division have released a video with several photos in an effort to identify two men who robbed a Houston hotel in July.

East Freeway hotel robbery suspects (Houston Police Department)

On Sunday, July 18, at around 2:30 a.m., a man entered a hotel at the 11900 block of East Freeway, in Houston.

The man walked up to the employee at the front lobby, acting like a customer at first, Houston police said. A second man then walked into the lobby, and then the first man pulled out a gun and demanded the money from the cash drawer, as well as a person’s jewelry. The suspects then fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

The police have described the first suspect as a Black male, 17 to 18 years old, 5′4, 140 to 150 pounds, brown eyes, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and white shoes.

The second suspect is a Black male, 18 to 30 years old, 5′8 to 6′0, 200 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie reading “Class of 2021,” black Adidas pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by:

Calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org

The Crime Stoppers mobile app

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect may result in cash payment of up to $5,000. In order to be considered, Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous says Crime Stoppers of Houston.