Recall alert: These dehumidifiers could start a fire in your home

Some two million dehumidifiers are under recall because they can overheat and start a fire. The devices were all made by New Widetech; but they were sold under a lot of well-known brand names including Honeywell, Amana, Whirlpool, Friedrich and De’Longhi. For the full list of all makes and models included in the recall, click here.

They were all sold at big box stores like Lowes, Costco and Walmart from February 2009 through August 2017.

The manufacturer says there have been 107 incidents of the dehumidifiers catching fire resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

If you have one, contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount will be pro-rated based on the age of your device.

You can call New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.